“Every life saved is a proud moment,” Cleveland County deputies save veteran’s life

CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. - A group of hard-working Cleveland County deputies became lifesavers on a busy day in May when they responded to a dire situation.

"We received a call from a suicidal subject. He sent some messages to his ex-girlfriend stating he wanted to end his life and he also stated he was a veteran," said MSgt. Vernon Coleman.

Once they heard that, they knew they had to move fast.

"I informed him that I myself am a veteran, as well as the other deputies on the scene," said Coleman.

Once that connection was made, they eventually calmed down the distraught veteran and got him to the Veterans Center for help.

"Every life saved is a proud moment, but it's a little extra when it's a veteran," Coleman said. "It's that bond, that brotherhood and that feel of family that we have, that camaraderie while we're in."

And Cleveland County Chief Deputy Jose Chavez couldn't be more proud of his team.

"These are some of the most dedicated, most committed people I've worked with and that I've had the privilege to work and be part of the team," Chavez said.

