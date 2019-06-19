× Gatorade-filled semi loses control, crashes on I-44 in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Part of a busy interstate is closed in northwest Oklahoma City after a semi lost control and crashed.

Emergency crews responded to the scene Wednesday around 2:30 a.m. near I-44 and Penn.

Officials tell News 4 a semi was going too fast around a turn and rolled onto its side before landing on the retaining wall.

There were no injuries, but the trailer did split open, spilling out Gatorade onto the interstate.

Crews say they will have to unload everything before removing the semi.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, the crash has closed the eastbound on-ramp of I-44 from Penn., and the right lane of eastbound I-44 at Penn.

ODOT expects the closure to last into rush hour.

Drivers should find an alternate route or expect heavy delays in the area.