Kyler Murray, Paul George nominated for ESPY Awards

NEW YORK – Whether it’s college sports or professional basketball, Oklahoma is known for having a lot of superstar athletes.

Now, Oklahoma sports fans will have the chance to vote for some of their favorite athletes during this year’s ESPYS.

ESPN announced that a pair of Oklahoma athletes have been nominated for this year’s ESPY Awards.

Former OU quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray was nominated for the “Best College Athlete” award, while Oklahoma City Thunder’s Paul George was nominated as the “Best NBA Player.”

George will actually be competing against former Thunder players James Harden and Kevin Durant for the award.

Click here for the full list of nominees.

Fans can vote for their favorite athletes online.

The ESPYS will air on Wednesday, July 10 at 7 p.m. on ABC.