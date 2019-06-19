LEGO world landmarks to be shown at BrickUniverse LEGO Convention in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Over 50 different models of world landmarks built with LEGO bricks will be coming to Oklahoma City as part of the BrickUniverse LEGO Convention this summer.

BrickUniverse brings renown professional LEGO artists from around the world, has displays from local LEGO fans and several other attractions.

Rocco Buttliere, a Chicago-based artist, is behind the LANDMARK|LANDSCAPE exhibit. His full exhibit of the world landmarks took him over ten years and over half of million LEGO bricks to build.

Some highlights include a model of San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, a massive Chicago cityscape built with over 60,000 LEGO bricks, and a large landscape of Central London with the Palace of Westminster and the London built with over 50,000 LEGO bricks.

BrickUniverse was originally planned for March, but rescheduled to July 20 and 21, still at the Cox Convention Center in Oklahoma City.

Original March tickets were transferred to the new dates or refunds were offered.

