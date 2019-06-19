Man arrested after allegedly trying to hit multiple Oklahoma officers

VERDIGRIS, Okla. – A man is in custody after he allegedly led officers on a wild chase and even rammed a patrol car, police say.

Officials with the Verdigris Police Department told FOX 23 that the wild morning started around 2:30 a.m. with a traffic stop on Hwy 66. The driver refused to stop, leading officers on a chase from Verdigris through Owasso and then into Tulsa.

At one point, Owasso police put out stop sticks and authorities say the driver attempted to hit an officer.

After reaching Hwy 169, police say the driver ended up in a church parking lot.

Once in the parking lot, a Verdigris police officer cornered the driver, who was identified as Steven Anderson. Authorities say Anderson then drove his truck into the officer’s patrol car several times.

The officer got out and fired two shots into the truck. However, no one was hit.

Anderson was arrested on multiple complaints.