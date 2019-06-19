× Maysville residents cleaning up after storms damage trees, homes

MAYSVILLE, Okla. – Overnight storms ripped large trees out of the ground, causing damage to some homes and cars in Maysville.

“It sounded like a small tornado. It only lasted about 15-20 minutes,” Norma Hanson told News 4.

In that time, overnight storms on Tuesday ripped Hanson’s large pecan tree out of the ground. It narrowly missed her home when it came crashing down.

Unfortunately, others weren’t as lucky.

On the other side of town, a large 55-year-old tree was ripped from the ground. It fell on a home and carport, destroying a car parked underneath it. Thankfully, everyone inside the home is OK.

High winds left trees, branches, and leaves scattered throughout the town.

“Nobody got hurt. Everybody’s got good spirits and we’re coming together and we’re trying to figure out how we’re going to get this cleaned up again,” Maysville Mayor Earl Morton said.