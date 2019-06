KONAWA, Okla. – Two men set a new Oklahoma lake record after noodling a nearly 90-pound catfish recently!

According to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, Jayson Spencer was assisted by Brandon Lamoni in noodling the new lake record flathead catfish at Lake Konawa.

The fish was 87.85 pounds and measured 53 3/4 inches in length and 38 1/4 inches in girth.