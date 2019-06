× Officials: House slides off trailer as truck tries to avoid mailbox

OKLAHOMA CITY – A house move didn’t go quite as planned when a truck hauling a home caused a bit of chaos on the road.

Officials say the truck hauling the home along Banner Rd., near N.W. Expressway, was trying to avoid hitting a mailbox when the home slid off the trailer.

Large cranes are being brought in to help get everything uprighted and back on its way.

Until that happens, you want to avoid the area.