OHP: 20-year-old killed in crash near Stillwater

STILLWATER, Okla. – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says an improper U-turn is what caused a fatal crash in Payne County.

It happened Wednesday, at around 7:15 a.m., on US Highway 177 at Yost Lake Rd., approximately 1.5 miles north of Stillwater.

According to a trooper’s report, 20-year-old Kayleah Bell, of Sapulpa, was driving northbound on the highway when she pulled to the shoulder and attempted to make a U-turn.

Officials say as she was turning, she was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound.

Bell was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second vehicle was treated and released.

The report states the cause of the crash was due to an improper U-turn.