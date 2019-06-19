× OICA, OSDH encourage kids to ‘envision a brighter future’ with art contest

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy (OISA) and the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) are holding an art contest to showcase great drawings by Oklahoma children.

The theme is “Envisioning a Bright Future,” so OISA and OSDH are asking children and youth to submit drawings of what they think will be in their future, what they want to be when they grow up, what holidays they look forward to, or how they think the world will look in their future.

Selected artwork will be displayed at Rainbow Fleet on July 5 for the First Friday Art Walk, and also featured in OICA’s 2020 Legislative Calendar, which highlights child welfare data and celebrates heroic work done by Oklahoma organizations and individuals to help children.

Also, a panel of judges will select a number of winners who will be eligible for prizes.

All submissions must include this form (please do not staple to the art) with the following information:

Artist’s first name, last name initial Artist’s Age & Grade Artist’s Town Full name of parent or guardian Parent or guardian phone & email Parent or guardian address

To submit, please mail artwork to Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy, Attn: Heather Simmons, 2915 N Classen Blvd, Ste 320, OKC, OK 73106.

Click here to see the full rules and form.