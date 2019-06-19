× OKCPS board approves $24K bonus for superintendent

OKLAHOMA CITY – A more than $20,000 bonus was approved for Oklahoma City Public Schools’ superintendent, making him the highest paid superintendent in the state.

This week, the school board approved a $24,000 bonus and 10-percent raise for Superintendent Sean McDaniel.

McDaniel’s pay is around $264,000 this year and is now the highest paid superintendent in Oklahoma.

The raise puts McDaniel’s earnings above Deborah Gist, Superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools, who earns a base salary of $263,484.

He joined OKCPS from Mustang Public Schools last summer after serving as superintendent since 2012.

He will get the bonus by the end of June.

Click here to view superintendent salaries for 2018-2019.