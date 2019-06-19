Oklahoma City Zoo celebrating Pride Week with special date night

OKLAHOMA CITY – Adults can celebrate ‘Pride’ in style with a special date night at the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Gardens.

From 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on June 20, the Oklahoma City Zoo will host a Pride Date Night that celebrates the inclusivity of Oklahoma’s LGBTQ community.

“The Oklahoma City Zoo is proud to celebrate inclusivity during OKC Pride Week with this special event,” said Greg Heanue, OKC Zoo chief marketing officer. “The Zoo welcomes everyone and is a safe environment where all can explore the park to connect with wildlife and wild places.”

Organizers say nearly the entire zoo will be open for adults 21-years-old and older to explore and enjoy a multitude of activities. Visitors can enjoy drag performances by Carmen Deveraux, Patricia Thai and Vera Ball at 8 p.m. in the Roughneck Pavilion.

In addition to the show, visitors can explore the zoo, participate in dance lessons, attend a sea lion and Asian elephant presentation, sing along with karaoke, play outdoor games and sample unique wines and beers by COOP Aleworks.

Zoo experts will also be on hand to share the unique courting rituals of some of the zoo’s most popular animals.

Date Night tickets are now available at the zoo’s website. Some packages feature drink tickets which can be redeemed for a beverage, including beer, wine, alcohol and non-alcohol options. Food is not included.

· Couples Package (Two Admissions Tickets, Four Drink Tickets) – $60

· Singles Package (One Admission Ticket, Two Drink Tickets) – $35

· Single Admission (No Drink Tickets) – $20.