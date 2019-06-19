Oklahoma communities cleaning up after severe storms uproot trees, damage homes

Posted 8:22 am, June 19, 2019, by

KONAWA, Okla. – Residents in one part of the state are cleaning up after severe storms hit their communities hard overnight.

High winds from severe storms early Wednesday morning hit several communities in south Central Oklahoma.

6/19/2019

Trees were uprooted in Konawa, near Hillside Drive and Maple Street, with some crashing onto homes, along with homes having damaged roofs. The storms also wreaked havoc in Maysville and Ada.

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline

Thousands were also without power due to the storms.

There have been no reports of any injuries at this time.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.