Oklahoma communities cleaning up after severe storms uproot trees, damage homes

KONAWA, Okla. – Residents in one part of the state are cleaning up after severe storms hit their communities hard overnight.

High winds from severe storms early Wednesday morning hit several communities in south Central Oklahoma.

Trees were uprooted in Konawa, near Hillside Drive and Maple Street, with some crashing onto homes, along with homes having damaged roofs. The storms also wreaked havoc in Maysville and Ada.

Thousands were also without power due to the storms.

There have been no reports of any injuries at this time.