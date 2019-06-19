Oklahoma man accused in ‘one of the worst cases of animal cruelty’ deputies have seen

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. – A man who is accused of animal cruelty in Tulsa County has bonded out of jail.

On Tuesday morning, Tulsa County deputies arrested Billy Dye on one count of animal cruelty.

According to FOX 23, the charge stems from an investigation that led deputies to a property in Mounds. When deputies arrived, they found over 100 farm animals on the site. Six pens that housed the animals also reportedly contained several other animal carcasses and bones.

In all, 60 animals were found dead.

When confronted with the findings, Dye allegedly told investigators that he could not care for or find anyone else to care for the animals.

The people who live on the property claimed that they tried to help, but Dye told them to stay away from the animals.

Tulsa County deputies told FOX 23 that it was one of the worst animal cruelty cases they’ve seen in years.