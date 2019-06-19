× Oklahoma residents can lose weight with free program this summer

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you want to lose weight this summer, Oklahoma City leaders say you can lose those unwanted pounds as part of a free program.

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department is enrolling now for its free Total Wellness classes, an interactive weight loss program for adults. Classes meet one hour a week for eight weeks, and the goal is for everyone to lose 5% of their body fat.

Locations are as follows:

Will Rogers Senior Center, 3501 Pat Murphy Dr., – Tuesdays 5:15 p.m. –6:15 p.m. July 2 -August 20

MAPS3 Health & Wellness Center (for ages 50+), 11501 N. Rockwell Ave., Thursdays 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., July 11- August 29

Village Library, 10307 N Pennsylvania Ave., Wednesdays 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., July 10- August 28

Northeast Regional Wellness Campus, 2600 N.E. 63rd St., – Mondays 10 a.m. – 11 a.m. July 1- August 19

Midwest City Library, 8143 E. Reno Avenue, – Tuesdays 5:15 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. July 9- August 27

Edmond Rec. Center, 2733 Marilyn Williams Dr., – Wednesdays 5:15 p.m.–6:15 p.m. July 10- August 28

Southern Oaks Wellness Center, 6728 S. Hudson Ave. – Tuesdays 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 9- August 27

Organizers say you do not need to be an Oklahoma County resident to participate in the program.

Please complete this form and choose your preferred class day, time and location. Space is limited. If you have questions call (405) 425-4422.