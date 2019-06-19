Oklahoma sheriff’s offices recover nearly $10K in stolen tools, trailer 

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. – Thanks to work of two Oklahoma sheriff’s offices, thousands of dollars in stolen items were recently recovered.

According to the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office, investigators Sgt. Harmon and Deputy Tice recovered more than $7,000 in stolen tools and $2,500 trailer.

Officials say the items were taken from a turnpike construction site on June 6 near NE 63rd and Luther.

The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office says the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office helped recover the trailer.

Authorities say they are working on catching those responsible for the crime.