Oklahoma tennis hall of famers to teach kids about the sport during free clinic

Posted 1:54 pm, June 19, 2019, by

Closeup top view of a male tennis player hitting a ball during a serve. It's played on blue hard court surface just like at US open. Very shallow focus, only tip of the racket and the ball are in focus.

CLINTON, Okla. – Kids in a few Oklahoma communities will be able to learn how to play the game of tennis from a couple of experts.

The Oklahoma Tennis Foundation is sending two former OU head tennis coaches and Oklahoma Tennis Hall of Fame members to Clinton to teach kids about the sport of tennis.

Kids between second and eighth grade will be able to attend the free tennis clinics.

The Hall of Fame Tennis Clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on June 20 at the Clinton Tennis Courts.

For more information, call (580) 323-222.

