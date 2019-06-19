Pauls Valley mayor signs Emergency Disaster Proclamation after overnight storms knock out town’s power

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. - Pauls Valley’s mayor signed an Emergency Disaster Proclamation after Wednesday early morning storms left more than 4,500 people without power.

Now nobody is allowed to be out on the streets past midnight.

“This was by far one of the roughest storms that ever came through here,” said Janie Cooksey, whose roof was ripped off during Wednesdays’ early morning storms.

The overnight storms unleashed severe winds. Trees uprooted and limbs scattered in front of nearly every home.

One home was heavily damaged when a tree came crashing down on top of it.

“The winds started and I thought, ‘this is no normal storm.’ I walked into the living room and I heard an enormous crash. When I walked back into the bathroom, a branch was sticking out about four feet into my bathroom from the ceiling and water was pouring in,” homeowner Simon Hart said.

Hart has lived in the home for 12 years now, but she may be unable to stay there Wednesday night because of the holes left in her roof.

“I’m grateful. I’m alive and my kitty cat is fine,” Hart said.

Police say luckily no injuries have been reported. But the lack of power across town has caused other problems.

“We had thefts out last night. We had car thefts. We had some burglaries. All after the power went out. So as the police department, due to the thefts, we went to an emergency schedule where all officers are working,” said Derric Jolley, Pauls Valley Assistant Police Chief.

The winds were so powerful even roofs were ripped off, windows were busted out and even the town silos took a beating.

While many are left picking up the pieces, those living in Pauls Valley said they're just glad it wasn't any worse.

“This is devastating. It’s very, very devastating. But I’ll make it through,” Cooksey said.

Electrical crews have been in town all day working to restore the power.

Police said anyone with emergency medical equipment that needs to be charged should go to the Reynolds Recreation Center.

It could be days before power is fully restored.