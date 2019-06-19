Police reports show serious problems at the Plaza Inn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Nearby businesses say there are big problems at the Plaza Inn at I-35 and S. Prospect in south Oklahoma City.

If you look up the Plaza Inn online, the Trip Advisor comments aren`t too kind.

"Cheap no frills motor lodge. They take cash and don't ask questions. Great place for illicit activity."

Even the good reviews aren`t all that good.

"It has clean rooms, nice staff, and there's a Denny's right next door! Seems to be a lot of late night activity though..."

But just how much activity? Well if you look up Plaza Inn, you will probably see a shooting from two weeks ago.

You will also see a fire, a sex trafficking case, a standoff, and another shooting.

All that happened in 2018 alone.

Then there was the police shootout in 2014 that left a woman dead near I-35.

According to police records, between January 1, 2018 and June 10, 2019, OKCPD was called to the Plaza Inn 691 times in those 526 days.

That's more than 1.3 times a day.

The call log lists crimes including armed robbery and rape.

"We get a lot of customers that come down from the Plaza Inn and it's not really a good place to be," said Lacey.

Lacey works at a nearby business.

"There are a lot of gunshots. Peoples shoot up in the bathroom, ambulances almost every night."

We talked to employees at two other businesses close to the Inn. They didn't want to go on camera but they tell News 4 similar things. Both say they have started talking to the City Council about what can be done.

According to government records, the Plaza Inn is owned by Plaza Hotels LLC. We contacted the listed owner twice, but our phone calls were not returned

We went inside the Plaza Inn. We wanted to see if managers had an explanation for the police activity. But no one was at the desk or in the front office.

Shortly after that, we did receive a call from an unidentified employee of the Plaza Inn. That person didn't want to talk to us on camera but claims of the nearly 700 calls, nearly half were hang-ups and if KFOR did the story they would see us in court.

We checked the Police records and found only 30 of the 691 calls were actually hang-ups.

We talked to the City of Oklahoma City, and they say Police and City Attorneys are talking with Plaza Inn management to make their business a safer place.