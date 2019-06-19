Ruff day: Oklahoma City firefighters rescue stuck dog using dish soap

OKLAHOMA CITY – It was a ruff day for one dog in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.
According to the Oklahoma City Fire Department, firefighters from Engine 14 rescued a dog that got its head stuck through a dryer vent tube hole in the wall.
Fire officials say dish soap was used so firefighters could move the dog’s head back out.
“‘Slick’ work, Engine 14! You do ‘suds’ amazing work!” the department said on Twitter.
