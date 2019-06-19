Social media tip leads to Pauls Valley couple arrested for child pornography, charged by OK AG

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. -- A Pauls Valley couple is facing a number of felony charges related to child pornography.

Gerard Coddington, 25, and Christina Nelson-Coddington, 29, remain at the Garvin County jail, each on a $5 million bond.

They were arrested last Friday and face several charges including manufacturing child pornography, lewd acts with a minor, and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act.

Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter said his office has an agent who specifically investigates internet crimes against children. The agent, according to court documents, received two cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that were reported by Facebook.

"They were seeing activity on the internet that suggested there was a minor being exploited," Attorney General Hunter said. "The investigation discloses that the crimes that involve the minor child are incredibly distressing."

According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim, in this case, is just two years old. Graphic photos were allegedly shared between the suspects via Facebook, the affidavit states.

Trista Hale-Stratton has known Gerard Coddington for years. She lives with the couple and said she is still coming to grips with the allegations against them.

"I don’t know what to think. They’re my family," Hale-Stratton said. "They’re great people. They’ll both give you the shirt off their back."

She told News 4 authorities arrived at their home early Friday morning. Following a home search and questioning, her roommates were arrested.

"I’m just in shock. Shock, disbelief," she said. " I don’t know what to believe right now."

Undersheriff Jim Mullett confirms the suspects remain in jail as of Wednesday.

"There could have been a ‘no bond’, so I believe the judge was recommended 5 million and saw that bond was sufficient," said Undersheriff Mullett.