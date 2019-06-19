“Sounded like a freight train,” Overnight storms wreak havoc on town of Konawa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KONAWA, Okla. - Severe storms wreaked havoc on the southwestern part of Oklahoma overnight Tuesday through early Wednesday morning.

The town of Konawa was one of the hardest hit areas.

Luckily, no one was hurt, and many are feeling thankful to be alive after a rude awakening.

"All the windows and doors in the house were just breathing in and out and it was the loudest sound you'd ever heard," said Melissa Waldron.

For at least one family, it was an extremely close call.

"It's just a miracle that it didn't hit our bed," said Wendy Snodgrass. "It hit the kids room and nobody was in that bed."

Residents in Konawa were out Wednesday surveying the damage.

"It's like Armageddon through this neighborhood," Snodgrass said.

All of them are still reeling from the overnight havoc they endured.

"It was just the craziest thing you'd seen," Waldron said. "No sirens, no nothing."

Preventative measures like hurricane stakes were no match for mother nature.

"Ripped them right out," said Ronnie Branscum, whose carport hit the side of his house.

"Sounded like a freight train," he recalled.

That carport - left scattered like puzzle pieces.

"A third of it is on the side of our house," Branscum said. "The other two-thirds of it are on our neighbor's house over here."

As they begin the long cleanup process, there's a sense of hope in Konawa.

"This town, everybody helps everybody and we'll get through it," Snodgrass said.

The mess they're left with - now overshadowed by an overwhelming sense of gratitude.

"I believe 110% now in miracles because other than that I can't explain how we're not hurt," Snodgrass said.

News 4 is still waiting to find out if it was a tornado or straight-line winds.