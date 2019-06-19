Teen says she was kidnapped and carjacked at Logan Co. convenience store

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGAN CO., Okla. - Deputies are looking for clues after a teen says she was kidnapped and carjacked at a Logan County convenience store Tuesday evening.

Jaden, 19, said she was just out running errands in her mother's newly-purchased black 2009 Jetta when she stopped at a convenience store at the corner of Seward and Sooner.

She said as she walked in, she saw a couple of guys who were trying to talk to her but she ignored them. Then when she came back out and got in her car, she said they jumped in with her. One described as having a black tattoo above his right eye and a tattoo on his right hand, the other was wearing a red hoodie.

When deputies interviewed the store clerk, he said he did see two men but that there was nothing suspicious.

"Two males were inside the convenience store asking for a job, and once they told them that they weren't hiring at this time, they left the store and got into the vehicle which drove off," said Undersheriff Troy Dykes.

But Jaden said she was terrified. She didn't see any weapons but said the two ordered her to start driving, so she did.

"He was like, 'Say I won't beat you up,' stuff like that," Jaden said. "I was begging to be let out, that's all I wanted was to be let out of the car."

Thankfully, they did let her out a few miles away. Jaden ran to a nearby home and called police. Meanwhile, she said the two men took off in the car.

"I want them to go to jail, I want them arrested," Jaden said. "I don't want this to happen to anybody else. It's really scary to think that they're still out there."

Jaden said the Jetta has a decal on the back that says "Zombie Response Team," and still had paper tags when it was stolen.