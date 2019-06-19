“We’re all depressed,” Oklahoma children running lemonade stand robbed by thief

TULSA, Okla. – It’s a common sight during the summer and a great way for kids to raise extra money, but a group of children running a lemonade stand in Tulsa was recently targeted by a thief.

The boys, who are all between the ages of 9-years-old and 13-years-old, decided to spend their summer raising money to help transform one of their garages into a hang-out spot.

Investigators say the boys had only been operating the lemonade stand near 36th and Garrison in north Tulsa for a couple of days when they were targeted by the thief.

“My son, I tried teaching him how to get out and make money on his own, not try to panhandle or steal or rob anybody, and this is what happens,” Destiny Johnson told FOX 23. “I’m very upset that someone would steal from young men trying to do something for themselves.”

Officials say the thief stole about $100 from the boys, and also made off with one of their cell phones.

“As long as we’re OK, it’s good. But we’re all depressed that it happened,” said Isaiah, one of the boys running the stand.

A kind stranger heard what happened and dropped off some new lemonade and Oreos for the boys, along with a cash donation. Police officers who responded to the scene also donated some money to them.