Wynnewood man stabbed in neck; suspect arrested

WYNNEWOOD, Okla. – An Oklahoma man is facing possible charges after authorities said he stabbed another person during a fight.

Michael Hector, 37, was arrested on complaints of aggravated assault and battery with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill after deputies with the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office responded late Friday evening to a home along a county road.

Garvin County undersheriff Jim Mullett said the victim reported he had been stabbed. The altercation between Hector and the victim reportedly began over the victim’s wife.

Mullett said Hector went into the home and tried to shoot the victim but was unsuccessful. The two began arguing when a knife was pulled out.

Hector allegedly stabbed the victim in the neck; however, Mullett said he was able to run to a neighbor’s home and call 911. He was transported to a hospital in Oklahoma City where Mullett said he remained as of Wednesday.

“He was talking; he was coherent. When they got there, they did an immediate surgery on him to try to close the wound up and everything like that,” he said.

We’re told Hector remains in jail as of Wednesday.