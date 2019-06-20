Arcadia Lake to reopen to visitors on Friday

ARCADIA LAKE, Okla. – After severe flooding caused one of the area’s most popular lakes to close before Memorial Day, city leaders say the lake will finally be opening to the public.

In late May, city leaders said all public access parks at Arcadia Lake were closed due to flooding from recent heavy rainfall and the ensuing runoff.

“The normal elevation is 1,006 feet. Right now, we’re about 1,018 and a half so that means the water level is 12.5 feet than it normally would be,” said Casey Moore, public information officer for the City of Edmond, told News 4 on May 22.

Debris was seen floating in the flood waters, which covered some picnic tables and metal poles.

After almost a month, city officials say the lake will soon reopen to visitors.

Authorities announced that public access at Arcadia Lake would reopen on Friday, June 21.

"Lake users should still expect closures in each of the parks as waters continue to recede and debris clean-up is ongoing. Barricades and closure signs must be heeded to ensure the safety of lake users and staff," a note by the City of Edmond read.

On Thursday afternoon, lake levels were at 1,012 feet, which is about six feet above normal. Officials say the elevated water levels are still dangerous, so visitors should use caution.

For specific closure information, visit the lake's website or call (405) 216-7470.