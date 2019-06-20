Bethany man accused of shooting at and threatening neighbor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHANY, Okla. - A man is on the run after he allegedly shot at and threatened his neighbor. The victim says the threats came out of nowhere, possibly from a perceived slight from weeks ago.

It happened Monday evening when the victim, who wanted to remain anonymous for this story, discovered an ominous note posted on his front door. According to court documents, it said, "If we are enemies, you need to let me know so I can act accordingly."

"I thought it had to be a joke or a prank because no sane person really writes that," the man said.

But an hour later, he said gunshots were shot into his backyard.

"The most horrifying part is when I opened the back door I saw a bullet ricochet off the porch and my dog jumped backward," he said.

The man's neighbor, identified by police as 50-year-old Michael Hines, was allegedly behind the bushes pointing a gun at him.

"He just had this deranged look on his face and said 'don't talk s*** to me mother******. I`ll kill you,'" the man said.

The victim said he tried to talk to his neighbor but Hines allegedly threatened him again with a hunting knife, and this time referenced a run-in the two had had at the mall weeks ago.

"It all came running back to me," he said. "I was late for a movie at the mall and I saw him, and I waved hi and said, 'I don`t have time to- I have to get to a movie,' and I kept on running."

That's what he thinks the note was about, and possibly what caused his seemingly normal neighbor to snap.

The man was still on the phone with 911 when he said Hines allegedly jumped in the car and tried to run him down as he sped off. Before he left, he allegedly made one last threat should he end up in jail.

"'When I get out, I will eventually get out, and you better not still live here,'" the man said, "and he looked at me and said, 'If you call the cops, I`ll come back and kill you.'"

The neighbor said he hasn't seen Hines at his home since Monday. He was last seen in a silver four-door sedan.