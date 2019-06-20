Body found in Oklahoma creek identified as missing woman

SKIATOOK, Okla. – Authorities say a body that was found in a northeastern Oklahoma creek has been identified as a missing woman.

Officials with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office say 51-year-old Laura Pace was last seen around 1 a.m. on June 12. Investigators say she was last seen at the Skiatook Walmart, and say her car was located just south of Skiatook.

Several days later, two kayakers called police after they found a body near a creek south of Skiatook.

Now, investigators with the Osage County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed that the body found in the creek is Laura Pace.

At this point, the Oklahoma State Medical Examiner’s Office will have to determine Pace’s cause and manner of death.