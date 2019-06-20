Burglars target 89-year-old woman; eagle-eyed neighbor helps police make arrest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - "He was running like a racehorse, he was really running," said Harold Ingram.

Ingram is the kind of neighbor everyone wants to have, quick to notice something out of place.

"He was out under the trees right there, which he shouldn`t have been and he was just kinda wandering around," said Ingram.

Turns out the man he saw, is accused of burglarizing the home of an 89-year-old woman.

That woman was out of town, staying with her daughter.

"Several suspects came in and out of that house in different vehicles in the course of the time she was gone," said Officer Megan Morgan with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Ingram confronted a second suspect, too: a woman sitting in a car near his driveway.

"So I said, 'who are you?' She didn't answer," he said. "Then she took off and I thought she might, so I wrote her license plate down."

Ingram's quick thinking, and surveillance video, ultimately led to the arrest of two people: Brandon Oldham and Jodi Scott.

Police say the thieves took $6,000 worth of electronics and guns.

"They had cut the fence down there and the fence was on the ground, and that`s where they apparently were bringing stuff out," said Ingram. "They had decided the house was not lived in, so they just helped themselves."

Unfortunately, police say the same thing happened to this victim in 2016.

Ingram says he hopes the word gets out: leave his neighborhood alone.

"I hope not too cause I`m at home... they best not do that," he said.

None of the items have been recovered, but information about them has been given to the police department's pawn shop unit.