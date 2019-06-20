× Center of Family Love event raises over $1 million for adults with disabilities

OKARCHE, Okla. – For the second year in a row, a local organization that helps adults with disabilities has raised over a million dollars.

Last weekend, the Center of Family Love and the Oklahoma Knights of Columbus hosted the 6th Annual Gift of Love Gala to benefit individuals with intellectual and physical disabilities who live at the center.

This year’s event sold out with more than 830 guests in attendance, and the event raised another record amount over $1 million.

“Some people go their entire lives wondering if they’ll ever make a difference in this world,” said Center of Family Love’s Chief Executive Officer, Debbie Espinosa. “It brings me such joy to know that we have communities that partner with us to give our residents who live with disabilities a life of dignity and of incredible quality. This inspiration and provision is not just for today, not just for one person, not just for a group of people, but for generations to come. Their generosity doesn’t just change our organization; it changes lives, because we are showing the world the dignity and value of every human being through the ministry of the Center of Family Love.”

In the last six years, the Gift of Love Gala has become the largest, most profitable and most well-attended single fundraising event in Oklahoma City.

The Center of Family Love provides homes and careers for 130 residents through services for people who live with physical and neurological disabilities, including cerebral palsy, autism, muscular dystrophy, Down syndrome, development delays, spinal injuries and intellectual disabilities.