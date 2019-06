OKLAHOMA CITY – A popular sculpture at the Myriad Botanical Gardens was stolen, officials say.

On Thursday morning, officials with the gardens say the Max sculpture in the Children’s Garden was stolen.

“Local artist Nick Bayer created it. We got a grant to pay Nick for his hard work & made a commitment to keep it in this location all summer. Please keep an eye out. We’d really like it back,” reads a post on the Myriad Botanical Gardens Facebook page.