Former Oklahoma teacher sentenced for raping foster child

Posted 10:05 am, June 20, 2019, by

PRYOR CREEK, Okla. – A former Oklahoma science teacher has been sentenced for raping a foster child in her custody.

According to an arrest affidavit filed in 2018, Stephanie Cowan admitted to having sexual contact with a 15-year-old foster child on four separate occasions since the boy was placed in her care in October of 2017.

Cowan, who was a science teacher at Pryor Junior High School, was suspended and subsequently resigned after she was charged with three counts of second-degree rape.

At the time of her arrest, a spokesman for the Department of Human Services said all of the foster children placed with Cowan and her husband had been removed and placed in a safe home.

According to online court records, Cowan pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree rape in Mayes County District Court. As part of the plea agreement, one count of second-degree rape was dismissed.

She was sentenced to eight years in prison for each count, but the sentences will run concurrently. She will also get credit for time served.

 

