House fire victim speaks out after neighbor caught herself on camera setting the blaze

DEL CITY, Okla. - A neighborhood feud is still boiling over after Annie Durham was arrested for setting her neighbor’s home on fire, and it’s all caught on camera. Both neighbors wanted to tell their side of the story to News 4 the same day new court documents were released.

“I destroyed my family and my life,” Christopher Bottoms said.

And now Christopher Bottoms’ former home is also destroyed.

“It’s gone,” Bottoms said. “Everything is gone.”

Just last week, Del City Fire responded to a fully engulfed house on Becker Place.

A neighbor spoke to News 4 as crews battled the flames.

“All I know is I was in the house and I then I saw smoke and was like ok?” neighbor Annie Durham said.

Then home surveillance footage was released from the suspect’s own cameras showing her allegedly throwing a flaming rag over the fence.

Now, she faces a second-degree arson charge.

According to newly released court documents, that woman, Annie Durham, first claims “she wasn’t even home” during the fire.

They also describe the “hostile relationship” between her and Bottoms.

“I told the police she was crazy,” Bottoms said.

Bottoms admitted he wasn’t always the best neighbor.

Police and fire crews are all too familiar with his home. They were called out a number of times for drugs and nuisances.

“The people I hung around were addicts like me,” Bottoms said. “I do have an addiction problem.”

Bottoms said this isn’t the first time Durham has caused damage to the home, telling News 4 she allegedly “cut the top of his fence so her camera could see in” and even “threw limbs” into his yard.

Some of the problems were taken to court.

“Oh I never dreamed she would do this,” Bottoms said.

Durham has since bonded out of jail.

News 4 stopped by her home hoping to hear from her again, but no answer.

As for Bottoms, he said he has a new roof over his head at a local drug and rehab program. He also has a message for his neighbor.

“Annie if you hear this, I forgive you and I hope you get the help that you need,” Bottoms said.

The home was deemed to be condemned two weeks before the fire.

Del City Fire tells News 4 Durham claimed her cameras were turned off but eventually handed over the footage.

The full surveillance footage will be released next week.