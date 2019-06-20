Jet engine maker to expand operations at Oklahoma air base

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Jet engine maker Pratt & Whitney has announced plans to expand its operations at Tinker Air Force Base.

Pratt & Whitney Vice President Kevin Kirkpatrick, Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt announced what is called a “multimillion-dollar investment” to expand its military aftermarket services at the Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex based at Tinker.

The project is also expected to add more than 100 jobs.

Pratt & Whitney is a division of Farmington, Connecticut-based United Technologies Corp. and engine services and maintenance for the Air Force at Tinker.

