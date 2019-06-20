Made in Oklahoma: Chocolate fudge swirled iced coffee
Chocolate Fudge Swirled Iced Coffee
Serves: 2
Description: Make the best coffee drink right at home. All you need is a blender to create this easy drink.
Ingredients:
1 cup strong-brewed Compadres coffee, room temperature
¼ cup Braum’s Hot Fudge Sauce
1 teaspoon Griffin’s vanilla
1 cup Braum’s whole milk
Braum’s whipped cream
Bedre chocolate bar, shaved or curled for garnish
Directions:
1. Add coffee, hot fudge sauce, vanilla and milk to a blender, mixing until combined. Pour over crushed ice. Top with whipped cream and chocolate shavings or curls.