Made in Oklahoma: Chocolate fudge swirled iced coffee

Chocolate Fudge Swirled Iced Coffee

Serves: 2

Description: Make the best coffee drink right at home. All you need is a blender to create this easy drink.

Ingredients:

1 cup strong-brewed Compadres coffee, room temperature

¼ cup Braum’s Hot Fudge Sauce

1 teaspoon Griffin’s vanilla

1 cup Braum’s whole milk

Braum’s whipped cream

Bedre chocolate bar, shaved or curled for garnish

Directions:

1. Add coffee, hot fudge sauce, vanilla and milk to a blender, mixing until combined. Pour over crushed ice. Top with whipped cream and chocolate shavings or curls.