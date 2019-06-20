Man accused in fatal shooting, injuring another on the run, Tulsa police say 

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa police are looking a man accused of fatally shooting another man and injuring another in two separate shootings.

At around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, officials say Curtiss Gaines was shot in the torso in a home near 15th and Sheridan. He died at the scene.

Police accuse Barton Vann of being the man responsible for Gaines’s death.

What led up to the shooting is unknown.

Then, at around 6 p.m. Wednesday, police say Barton Vann allegedly shot another man in the shoulder. That man was taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Authorities believe an argument over stolen property is what led up to the shooting.

Vann has not been arrested and is still on the run. Police say he may be with a woman, Nicole Williams-Sittel.

He is considered to be armed and dangerous, FOX 23 says.

If you know their whereabouts, call 911.