Man arrested after child pornography discovered on laptop, Edmond police say

NICOMA PARK, Okla. – A nearly year-long investigation has resulted in the arrest of a Nicoma Park man after child pornography was discovered on his laptop.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, on August 19, 2018, a woman went to the Nicoma Park Police Department saying she found images of child pornography on the laptop she shared with her boyfriend, Douglas Gollhoffer.

Officials say the laptop was taken into custody after several pictures of child pornography were found on the computer.

The affidavit states officials learned during the investigation Gollhoffer had reportedly been accessing child pornography on the internet, as well as saving child pornography to a local directory on the laptop and cloud storage account.

When tracing the cloud storage account’s email address, officials say it was registered to Gollhoffer.

On Wednesday, a search warrant was executed at home Nicoma Park where Gollhoffer was arrested.

He was arrested for two counts of possession of child pornography and additional charges may be likely.

Officials say the investigation was between Nicoma Park police, Edmond police, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and the Attorney General’s Office.