Midwest City asking citizens to clean up after themselves

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – It may seem like a commonsense concept, but city leaders in Midwest City say they are having to remind citizens to throw out their trash.

City officials say crews had to be sent to a Midwest City park and splash pad to clean up the mess left behind by people.

“Midwest City, we need your help! We want to keep the splash pad free but our crews are out this morning cleaning up the park and the trash bag shown is only one of several bags they collected. Help us by using trash cans there. We don’t have enough crews to clean the park every day. Please leave it clean for the families that will come after you! Thank you for your consideration of others,” the city posted on Facebook.