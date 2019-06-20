Mobile disaster recovery center opens in Sequoyah County for storm victims 

MOFFETT, Okla. – A mobile disaster recovery center has opened in eastern Oklahoma for storm victims.

According to KFSM, a state/federal mobile disaster recovery center opened in Moffett on Thursday, “and allows state and local officials to maximize their reach to as many affected areas and survivors as possible.”

Homeowners, renters and business owners can get in-person support at the center if they sustained damage from storms between May 7 and June 9.

Specialists with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management (OEM) will be at the center to assist anyone who needs help filing a FEMA application.

The center is located at:

Moffett Public School Parking Lot

701 Belt Avenue

Moffett, OK 74946

It will be open from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, and then 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until further notice.

Counties designated for eligible applicants are Canadian, Cherokee, Creek, Delaware, Kay, Le Flore, Logan, Mayes, Muskogee, Noble, Nowata, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Payne, Pottawatomie, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington.

