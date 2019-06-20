Nearly 20 animals found abandoned, living in horrible conditions at Oklahoma home rescued

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEFLORE COUNTY, Okla. - Nearly 20 animals were rescued after they were found abanonded at an Oklahoma home with no food or water.

Over the weekend, 3 Girls Animal Rescue received a Facebook message about the animals and got permission from the property owner and LeFlore County Sheriff's Department to rescue the animals from the possible hoarding situation.

Rescue officials say they found dead puppies underneath the home, tall grass, trash bags everywhere and the animals were living in filth with no water or food.

"The animals were starved, they were covered in fleas. It took us about six hours to bathe all of them, get the fleas off of them. Some of them didn't have any hair on them," Angela Meek with 3 Girls Animal Rescue told KFSM.

Two cats and 16 dogs were rescued, and some of the dogs were nursing.

"When you use the phrase 'cruelty to animals,' I guess people more consider that like in the active sense where you're actually physically harming an animal through your actions, but it's also the way the statue is written, it can be a product of inaction as well," Poteau Police Department Assistant Chief Greg Russell said.

Officials say the owner, if found, could be charged with a felony, which carried a maximum $5,000 fine and five years in prison.

"I would like for these people to serve some jail time. I mean let them get the feeling of what it`s like to be treated like nothing," Meek said.

If you would like to help the rescue, click here.