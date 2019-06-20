ODOT: Guthrie drivers should prepare for delays amid road repairs

GUTHRIE, Okla. – Transportation officials say a state highway that was damaged by the flooding will soon be undergoing repairs.

“So, currently, there is a small dip in the westbound lane of Highway 33, just past the new Cottonwood Creek Bridge,” said Lisa Shearer-Salim, Oklahoma Department of Transportation spokesperson.

For years, the 80-year-old bridge just west of downtown Guthrie had flooded during heavy rains.

In 2018, officials with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation spent $6 million lengthening the bridge and repaving the road around it.

“State Highway 33 was underwater for about 12 hours in late May at the height of the flooding, but there was no water over the bridge for the first time in decades,” Shearer-Salim said.

ODOT officials say eastbound and westbound Hwy 33/ Noble Ave. will be narrowed to one lane in each direction for flood repairs, and traffic will be shifted between N. Eighth St. and N. 10th St. in Guthrie.

Officials say the lanes will narrow at 8 a.m. on Monday, June 24 through 5 p.m. Friday, June 29.

Drivers are encouraged to allow extra travel time or use an alternate route to avoid the area.