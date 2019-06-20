Oklahoma mother accused of scamming residents for cash, gifts pleads guilty

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – A Midwest City woman has pleaded guilty to charges after she scammed metro residents out of thousands of dollars in cash and gifts.

In September of 2017, Jacee Cartwright used Facebook to contact people and ask them for food, clothes and supplies for herself and her three children.

She said they were living out of a car and had nothing following an abusive marriage. A church group in Moore came to her aid, buying and taking up donations by the truckload and delivering them to the mother.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Cartwright was never abused and made everything up.

“Cartwright told me she had been receiving assistance from numerous people for several months and that she had ‘taken it too far.’ Cartwright confessed that she had made up the circumstances she had posted on Facebook so that she could get assistance from others. She said she got the idea after seeing a single mother post similar circumstances and receive assistance from the public. She told me her husband was not abusive and she had not left him. Cartwright told me she and her husband are current on their rent and utilities and that her husband has a full-time job,” the affidavit states.

Generous citizens say she was accepting donations through one Facebook account and selling items on another.

“At first, I didn’t really believe it. I thought that there had to be some kind of explanation, but that’s just me so that’s when I started looking into it. I found out the profile I had been speaking to her on was a second profile,” Cidne Henry told News 4.

“You just want to help people, and it just sucks when your family has been used. We spent a lot of time, money and effort,” said Angel Landry.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In March of 2018, Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater filed charges against Cartwright for the scam.

Cartwright was charged with unlawfully using a computer network for the purpose of obtaining money by use of a false representation and obtaining money by trick or deception.

According to online court documents, Cartwright pleaded guilty to both charges on June 12.

She received a five-year deferred sentence for both charges, and was ordered to pay several hundred dollars in fees.