Oklahoma woman’s murder remains unsolved 30 years later

Posted 12:47 pm, June 20, 2019

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is hoping new information will come to light in a 30-year-old cold case.

Kathryn Cochran, and Oklahoma City florist, disappeared in Tulsa while on a business trip.

Her body was found along a county road, six miles north of Stroud on State Highway 99 and 1.5 miles west, on May 27, 1989.

OSBI officials say she was nude from the waist down and died from strangulation.

If you have any information, call the OSBI at (800)522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.

