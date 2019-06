× OSU’s Isaac Likekele Named to Team USA U-19 Team

Oklahoma State guard Isaac Likekele has been named to USA Basketball’s U-19 team that will compete in the World Cup in Greece this summer.

Likekele is one of 12 players on the roster that will compete in the event from June 29 to July 7.

Likekele survived two cuts from a original pool of 31 players to make the team, which is being coached by Kansas State’s Bruce Weber.

All of Team USA’s games in the World Cup can be seen on FIBA’s YouTube channel.