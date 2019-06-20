‘Ozone Watch’ issued for Oklahoma City metro area

OKLAHOMA – An Ozone Watch has been issued for the multiple metro areas in the state.

The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality announced that an Ozone Watch was issued for the Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Lawton metro areas for Thursday.

Officials predict that concentrations of ozone will approach levels of concern over the next 24 hours. If those levels are reached, an Air Quality Health Advisory will be issued.

Persons with lung or heart disease should be aware that increased pollution may cause them to experience adverse health effects. Unhealthy levels of ozone cause throat irritation, coughing, chest pain, shortness of breath, increased susceptibility to respiratory infection and aggravation of asthma.

To help avoid ozone formation and reduce your exposure: