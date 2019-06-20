× Part of next phase of ongoing “Off Broadway” project begins

OKLAHOMA CITY – Part of the next phase of an ongoing construction project on one of the busiest highways in the state begins Thursday.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation, northbound and southbound I-235/US-77 may be narrowed to one lane some nights and weekends throughout the summer from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. ODOT officials say it will, however, remain open to two lanes in each direction during peak commute hours.

The following on- and off-ramps will be also be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. throughout the summer, but exact nights are not known.

Southbound I-235/US-77 on-ramp from N. 63 rd

Northbound I-235/US-77/Broadway Ext. off-ramp to westbound I-44

Westbound I-44 off-ramp to northbound I-235/US-77/Broadway Ext.

And, the northbound I-235/US-77/Broadway Ext. off-ramp to N. 63rd St. will be narrowed to one lane near the intersection at 9 a.m. Wednesday through June.

The lane and ramp closures are part of the ongoing phase of the “Off Broadway” project.

ODOT officials are recommending drivers to find an alternate route, when the closures happen, such as I-40, I-44, SH-74/Lake Hefner Parkway and Martin Luther King Ave.

