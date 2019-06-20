Precure Nursery – Summer Trees

This summer if you are looking for a tree with some color to fit into your landscape or garden, don’t ever give up on crepe myrtles. Crepe myrtles are one of the toughest as far as a tree for color for your backyard or landscape. There are multiple sizes and colors, including different shades of pinks, reds, whites, and lavenders. Some are as low as weeper plants as well. They come in a multi-trunk form, tree-form, or patio-form that works great for individual planting.

