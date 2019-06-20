Son accused of shooting, killing Edmond parents found not competent to stand trial 

EDMOND, Okla. – The son accused of shooting and killing his mother and father in their Edmond home earlier this year was found not competent to stand trial.

On Wednesday, a judge ordered 19-year-old Michael Elijah Walker into the custody of the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

He was found not competent and will not stand trial in the deaths of his parents.

Walker is accused of shooting and killing his parents in their Edmond home back in March.

Edmond police responded to a home at around 2:30 a.m. on March 4, just south of Covell on Bryant, after receiving a 911 call from a 17-year-old who said there was gunfire in his home. The teen told police he heard his mom screaming and she yelled for him to call 911.

“There was a family member inside that house that was making that call. They could hear the gunfire from within the house. They had taken shelter and called us,” said Jenny Wagnon with Edmond police.

Caller: He's my brother and he shot my parents.

911 Operator: He shot your parents? Where are they?

Caller: My father is in his room on the floor and my mother is by the front door on the floor.

911 Operator: OK, are they breathing?

Caller: I do not believe they are.

When officers arrived on scene, they were able to safely get the 17-year-old son out of the house and, shortly after, they took his 19-year-old older brother, Michael Elijah Walker, into custody.

Inside, officers found their parents - Rachel Walker, 44, and Michael Walker, 50 years old - shot to death.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Rachel Walker had gunshot wounds in her upper torso and several 9mm shell casings were found nearby. A pillow was found nearby with two holes with burn marks that were consistent with gunfire.