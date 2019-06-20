Suspected child predator arrested following undercover investigation in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. – A man suspected of being a child predator was arrested after he started talking inappropriately to someone he thought was a 14-year-old girl. Instead, it was undercover officers, Tulsa police say.

The investigation started when detectives created a fake profile, posing as a 14-year-old girl, on the “Whisper” app.

Officials say a man started talking to the profile and the conversation turned inappropriate. At some point, the man asked the girl to switch to the “Kik” app.

The man sent the profile nude photos and offered her money to also send photos. He also offered to pay for the girl to get a ride to Bartlesville to go to a hotel.

FOX 23 reports police say the man told the girl he “wanted to take her virginity.”

Detectives were able to track down the man’s IP address which led them to a home in Skiatook where they arrested 30-year-old Corey Vessar.

He was booked into the Tulsa County Jail on multiple complaints, including lewd proposal to a minor and solicit minor/perform lewd acts.