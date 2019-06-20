× “This is disheartening,” Funding drops for libraries across Canadian County

YUKON, Okla. – Libraries across Canadian County will have to try and do more with less after learning that funding has been slashed.

According to the Yukon Review, libraries across Canadian County received almost $70,000 from the county’s Educational Facilities Authority last year.

However, the four libraries in Canadian County will now have to make cuts following a vote by the county commissioners.

On Monday, the county commissioners voted to provide just over $30,000 to the four libraries.

“We have never made the commitment that we would give the same amount next year. Actually, we don’t have the money give that money this year,” said District 1 Commissioner Marc Hader.

As a result, the libraries in Yukon, Mustang, El Reno and Piedmont will have to deal with the cuts in different ways.

In Mustang, an employee is losing her job due to the funding cuts.

“This is disheartening. It will mean less programming because we will have fewer people. We can only spread ourselves so far,” Mustang Library Director Julie Slupe told the Yukon Review.

Officials say the drop in funding is due to the fact that the Educational Facilities Authority is now returning excess funds to school districts so they can earn low-interest loans for bond projects.